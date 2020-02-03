AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report sales of $1.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $32.17 million to $38.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

ACRX stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

