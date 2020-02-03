adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €350.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €286.05 ($332.62).

Shares of ADS opened at €282.50 ($328.49) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €298.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €280.47.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

