Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2020

NYSE ADNT opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. Adient has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

