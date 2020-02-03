Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE AAL opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. Advantage Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

