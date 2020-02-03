Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 0.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,432.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,402.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

