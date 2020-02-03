American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.54 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $283.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.82 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $270.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE:AMH opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,490,000 after buying an additional 175,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

