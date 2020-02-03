Analysts Expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will announce sales of $31.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.14 million. Fluidigm posted sales of $32.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year sales of $116.94 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $127.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

