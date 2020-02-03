Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

