ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Stephens

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 280.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $245,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ArcBest by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

