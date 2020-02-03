Asgard (ASG) Market Cap Achieves $247,962.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Asgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a total market capitalization of $247,962.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Asgard has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

