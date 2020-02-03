Atlas Copco (ALFVY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

