Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $11.55 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $398,440.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

