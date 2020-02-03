AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $216.69 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $188.03 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

