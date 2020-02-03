Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €68.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

FRA:KGX opened at €57.18 ($66.49) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.95.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

