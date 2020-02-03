Barclays Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.97 ($65.08).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €46.34 ($53.88) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €49.40 and a 200-day moving average of €46.38.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

