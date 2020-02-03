Bean Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $42.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000190 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,454,311,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

