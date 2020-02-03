Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 20.4% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 64,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 317,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

NYSE BDX opened at $275.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $283.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

