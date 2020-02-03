Becton Dickinson and’s (BDX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $305.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $275.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.12. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $283.95. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

