Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEI. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.39 ($121.38).

BEI opened at €103.15 ($119.94) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

