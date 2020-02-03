Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €86.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.26 ($70.07).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €70.86 ($82.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12-month high of €72.18 ($83.93).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.