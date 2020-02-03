Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.32 ($12.00).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.39 ($12.08) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.16.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

