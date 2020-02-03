Berenberg Bank Downgrades BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Sell

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP PARIBAS/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

BNPQY stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

