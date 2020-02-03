BidaskClub Upgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $6,039,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

