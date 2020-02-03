Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will announce sales of $55.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.32 million and the highest is $55.81 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $50.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $212.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $213.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $257.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.35. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 190.80 and a quick ratio of 190.80.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

