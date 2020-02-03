Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

