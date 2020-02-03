Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.374-7.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

