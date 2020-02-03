Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

