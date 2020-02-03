Brandywine Realty Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

BDN stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,437 shares of company stock worth $2,277,357. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

