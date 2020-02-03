Brokers Set Expectations for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $2.54 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth $15,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth $11,634,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

