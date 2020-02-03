Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $265.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

