Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.53. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$40.92.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$885.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

