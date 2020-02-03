Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.14 ($129.24).

Shares of AFX opened at €111.20 ($129.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.33. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a twelve month high of €122.10 ($141.98).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

