Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Caterpillar updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.50-10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $131.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

