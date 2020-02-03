Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.63. Caterpillar also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.50-10.00 EPS.

NYSE:CAT opened at $131.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.06.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.