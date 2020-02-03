Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.29.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $103.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.