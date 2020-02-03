Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Hold Rating at Nomura

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $470.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $517.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.11. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

