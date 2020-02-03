Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

CHTR opened at $517.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.11. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $319.30 and a 12-month high of $521.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.95.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

