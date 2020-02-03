Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX opened at $107.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $127.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

