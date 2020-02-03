Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CMG opened at $866.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $888.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $853.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.21.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

