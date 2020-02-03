Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.113-1.113 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CHD opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

