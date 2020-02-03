Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $270.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $207.58 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

