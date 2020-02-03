Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Earnings Results

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In related news, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.