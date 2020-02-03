COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Societe Generale lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $24.79 on Monday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

