ConocoPhillips (COP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

