ContentBox Market Cap Achieves $3.87 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $51,586.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, CPDAX and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Huobi, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

