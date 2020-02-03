Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to report $417.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.40 million and the highest is $423.62 million. Corelogic reported sales of $403.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corelogic.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $12,736,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Corelogic during the third quarter worth $4,164,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Corelogic during the third quarter worth $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Corelogic has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $49.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

