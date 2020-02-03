Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of OFC opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Insiders acquired a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,291 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

