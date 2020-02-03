Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

