Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,631 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 780,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,138,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.