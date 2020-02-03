Creative Planning Has $7.81 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

